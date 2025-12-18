$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM
Without any conditions: Rada established a 90-day leave for military personnel released from captivity

On December 18, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law granting military personnel released from captivity an additional leave of 90 calendar days with the preservation of monetary allowance. This leave is granted without additional conditions and without division into parts.

Without any conditions: Rada established a 90-day leave for military personnel released from captivity

The Rada adopted a law that grants servicemen released from captivity an additional leave of 90 calendar days with the preservation of monetary allowance — without any additional conditions, UNN reports.

On December 18, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis and in its entirety the draft Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" regarding the exercise of the right to leave for servicemen released from captivity, reg. No. 14092 

- reported the Rada.

Let's add

The law regulates the right of servicemen released from captivity to receive additional leave with the preservation of monetary allowance for 90 calendar days without division into parts, without conditions for making a decision on extending/releasing from military service at the time of granting such leave, and guaranteeing the right of such servicemen to be released from military service.

There is a decision to grant an additional 15 days of leave for military personnel – Zelenskyy

