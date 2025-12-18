Without any conditions: Rada established a 90-day leave for military personnel released from captivity

The Rada adopted a law that grants servicemen released from captivity an additional leave of 90 calendar days with the preservation of monetary allowance — without any additional conditions, UNN reports.

On December 18, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis and in its entirety the draft Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" regarding the exercise of the right to leave for servicemen released from captivity, reg. No. 14092 - reported the Rada.

Let's add

The law regulates the right of servicemen released from captivity to receive additional leave with the preservation of monetary allowance for 90 calendar days without division into parts, without conditions for making a decision on extending/releasing from military service at the time of granting such leave, and guaranteeing the right of such servicemen to be released from military service.

There is a decision to grant an additional 15 days of leave for military personnel – Zelenskyy