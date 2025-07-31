There is a decision to grant an additional 15 days of leave for military personnel – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with the military command on a decision regarding an additional 15 days of leave for Ukrainian military personnel, reports UNN.

I instructed, and we agreed with the military command on a decision regarding an additional 15 days of leave for our military personnel. So that this would start working in August. A law has also been adopted that gives more opportunities to veteran enterprises. So this day is truly productive, and tangible for people. - Zelenskyy stated.

272 votes - "for": Verkhovna Rada supported the law on veteran entrepreneurship

Addition

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, stated in February of this year that the VR committee is working on the possibility of introducing additional and mandatory leaves for military personnel.

In June, Venislavskyi stated that due to the situation at the front, there is currently no basis to talk about demobilization or the release of large numbers of servicemen.