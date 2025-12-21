$42.340.00
Publications
Exclusives
Bild

Rutte named reasons why it is beneficial for the US to remain in NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte explained that the United States has a direct interest in maintaining its membership in the Alliance. He named three key reasons why NATO is important for US security.

Rutte named reasons why it is beneficial for the US to remain in NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the United States has a direct and practical interest in maintaining its membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. According to him, there are at least three key reasons that make NATO important for US security. He spoke about this in an interview with Bild, UNN reports.

Details

The Secretary General emphasized that NATO is directly relevant to US security.

"Firstly: a secure Europe means a secure America. Secondly: the Arctic – seven coastal states, new sea routes, China and Russia are active in this region. For the security of mainland US, a secure Arctic is crucial, and we can only achieve this together," Mark Rutte noted.

The third reason is the importance of North Atlantic security.

"To protect the US, we must ensure the security of the North Atlantic. This is also only possible together with NATO. So, the US has a direct security interest in remaining in NATO. For a long time, there was a major hindering factor: we Europeans spent too little (money on defense. – Ed.). Now we are catching up," Rutte said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte denied reports that the US plans to shift most of the burden of defending Europe to European countries by 2027. He noted that Europe must step up its defense, but the Reuters report was incorrect.

NATO lacks resilience for a prolonged war - Navy Commander19.12.25, 12:36 • 3388 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Mark Rutte
NATO
Europe
China
United States