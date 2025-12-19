NATO lacks resilience for a prolonged war - Navy Commander

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3986 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5632 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10100 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12703 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10746 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16033 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10325 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7966 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23570 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20224 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13139 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7658 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17150 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14600 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16735 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 4010 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16039 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16766 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23572 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56622 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38627 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37118 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43483 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48475 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

NATO lacks resilience for a prolonged war - Navy Commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

Commander of NATO's Allied Maritime Command, Mike Utley, stated that the Alliance has an advantage over Russia but is not ready for prolonged hostilities. Member countries have recognized the problem and plan to invest in increasing resilience.

NATO lacks resilience for a prolonged war - Navy Commander

NATO has an advantage over Russia in military capabilities, but is not yet ready for prolonged hostilities. This was stated by Vice Admiral Mike Utley of the Royal Navy of Great Britain, who heads the Alliance's Joint Maritime Command. According to him, member countries have already realized the problem and are preparing to invest in increasing resilience. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Mike Utley emphasized in an interview with Bloomberg that the modern battlefield is becoming increasingly complex and includes not only classical military actions, but also cyber threats and hybrid attacks. He admitted that despite NATO's advantage over Russia, the Alliance does not have sufficient endurance for a protracted war.

Do we have the resilience we would like to have? I think the comments over the last 10 months have shown that no, we don't. But countries have fully realized this and are ready to invest in these capabilities to increase our resilience.

- said Utley.

European security officials also warn of increasing risks. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that "Russia may be ready to use military force against NATO within five years." He emphasized that the alliance "must be ready for the scale of war that our grandparents or great-grandparents experienced."

NATO notes that even a possible ceasefire in Ukraine will not mean the end of threats. Western security officials believe that Russia will continue hostilities in Ukraine and hybrid attacks elsewhere. In addition, the Russian military continues to explore NATO borders, sending its ships into British waters and presenting its newest submarine capable of carrying Poseidon torpedo drones.

In response, NATO launched an operation earlier this year to enhance security in the Baltic region to protect underwater infrastructure. The Alliance also published a new maritime strategy, in which Russia and terrorism are identified as the main threats.

However, although almost all NATO countries, except Spain, agreed this year to increase defense spending by 2035, the allocation of funds is slow. Nevertheless, Utley said that NATO's investments will eventually meet the spectrum of challenges.

I'm a realist – money is hard, and there are many competing priorities for all our allies on how they spend their taxpayers' money. I'm not going to pretend that the defense department should have every penny to spend on every available opportunity. It's about prioritizing

- he said.

Also, despite his reservations about the current readiness for a prolonged conflict, Utley said that he believes NATO members are making the necessary commitments.

"Do I think it's moving in the right direction? Absolutely. Yes, because it is," he said.

Recall

A high-ranking NATO diplomat stated that the Russian army is not capable of attacking EU countries. This was a response to Vladimir Putin's threats about Russia's readiness for war with Europe.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
Royal Navy
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Spain
Ukraine