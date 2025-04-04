Royal Navy

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4246 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12234 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54532 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113449 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375251 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300297 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243396 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254718 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116591 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196125 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375247 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300293 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10048 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33967 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62303 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48400 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118745 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Royal Navy

News by theme

Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense

The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.

News of the World • February 15, 04:13 PM • 24711 views

Rolls-Royce signs multi-billion dollar contract for nuclear reactors for British submarines

The British government has signed an 8-year contract with Rolls-Royce for the production and maintenance of nuclear reactors for submarines.

News of the World • January 24, 11:51 AM • 24608 views

Britain changes rules over Russian spy ship in its waters

The British Defense Secretary announced a stronger response to the Russian Yantar vessel spotted in the English Channel. Britain will deploy an AI system and change the rules of engagement to protect underwater infrastructure.

News of the World • January 24, 02:59 AM • 35305 views

Britain signs an $11 billion contract with Rolls Royce to build a nuclear submarine

The UK has signed a contract with Rolls Royce to design and manufacture nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. The eight-year “Unity” agreement will create more than 1,000 new jobs and preserve 4,000 existing ones.

News of the World • January 24, 01:03 AM • 52020 views

Britain successfully tests SPEAR cruise missile with a range of up to 100 km

The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.

News of the World • November 18, 04:00 AM • 21958 views

Britain has ordered a “significant” number of Martlet missiles: some of them will go to Ukraine

The UK government has ordered a significant number of Martlet lightweight multi-purpose missiles for 176 million pounds. Hundreds of missiles will be transferred to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion.

Politics • July 25, 07:43 AM • 23870 views

The British Navy reported an attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen

A cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was subjected to rocket fire off the coast of Yemen near Aden, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.

War • June 9, 12:30 AM • 100822 views

May 20: World Bee Day, European Sea Day

Today, on May 20, all the inhabitants of our planet can join the celebration of an event dedicated to insects that play an important role in the Earth's ecosystem - World Bee Day.

UNN Lite • May 20, 03:09 AM • 120886 views

Ukrainian ships Cherkasy and Chernihiv to take part in international exercises Sea Breeze 2024 in the UK

The Ukrainian warships Cherkasy and Chernihiv, handed over to Ukraine by the United Kingdom, are preparing to participate in the Sea Breeze 2024 international exercise with NATO countries.

War • April 12, 10:31 AM • 27964 views

UK deploys naval forces to help Gaza through new maritime corridor

The United Kingdom is deploying naval forces and establishing a maritime corridor from Cyprus to increase aid delivery to Gaza, including a temporary pier, a Royal Navy ship to transport aid, logistical support and £9. 7 million in funding.

News of the World • April 7, 03:28 AM • 41773 views

In Britain, soldiers are allowed to wear beards for the first time in 100 years

For the first time in 100 years, the British army has lifted the ban on soldiers wearing beards, allowing officers and soldiers to grow facial hair.

Society • March 29, 01:40 AM • 46204 views

Houthis attack a ship off the coast of Yemen

The Houthis attacked the ship 50 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, according to the UK Navy's Maritime Trade Coordination Center.

War • March 15, 01:21 AM • 79150 views

A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is deploying a new grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea using two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships.

Announcements • February 16, 04:31 PM • 61225 views

British Navy prepares to test intercontinental ballistic missile - media

The British Navy will test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile from a submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States. The missile is expected to fly over 6,000 kilometers and land between Brazil and West Africa.

News of the World • February 2, 12:45 AM • 26268 views

Ukrainian Navy is interested in British ships - Neizhpapa

Ukraine's Navy commander says they will gladly accept two British frigates that the UK plans to decommission in 2024 due to a shortage of sailors. The UK Defense Secretary has previously stated that 2024 will be a crucial year for Ukraine's fate and that the UK will continue to support Kyiv.

War • January 28, 02:47 AM • 33069 views