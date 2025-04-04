The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.
The British government has signed an 8-year contract with Rolls-Royce for the production and maintenance of nuclear reactors for submarines.
The British Defense Secretary announced a stronger response to the Russian Yantar vessel spotted in the English Channel. Britain will deploy an AI system and change the rules of engagement to protect underwater infrastructure.
The UK has signed a contract with Rolls Royce to design and manufacture nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. The eight-year “Unity” agreement will create more than 1,000 new jobs and preserve 4,000 existing ones.
The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.
The UK government has ordered a significant number of Martlet lightweight multi-purpose missiles for 176 million pounds. Hundreds of missiles will be transferred to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion.
A cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was subjected to rocket fire off the coast of Yemen near Aden, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.
Today, on May 20, all the inhabitants of our planet can join the celebration of an event dedicated to insects that play an important role in the Earth's ecosystem - World Bee Day.
The Ukrainian warships Cherkasy and Chernihiv, handed over to Ukraine by the United Kingdom, are preparing to participate in the Sea Breeze 2024 international exercise with NATO countries.
The United Kingdom is deploying naval forces and establishing a maritime corridor from Cyprus to increase aid delivery to Gaza, including a temporary pier, a Royal Navy ship to transport aid, logistical support and £9. 7 million in funding.
For the first time in 100 years, the British army has lifted the ban on soldiers wearing beards, allowing officers and soldiers to grow facial hair.
The Houthis attacked the ship 50 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, according to the UK Navy's Maritime Trade Coordination Center.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is deploying a new grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea using two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships.
The British Navy will test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile from a submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States. The missile is expected to fly over 6,000 kilometers and land between Brazil and West Africa.
Ukraine's Navy commander says they will gladly accept two British frigates that the UK plans to decommission in 2024 due to a shortage of sailors. The UK Defense Secretary has previously stated that 2024 will be a crucial year for Ukraine's fate and that the UK will continue to support Kyiv.