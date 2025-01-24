ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100048 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107967 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103725 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103772 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116993 views

Britain changes rules over Russian spy ship in its waters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35228 views

The British Defense Secretary announced a stronger response to the Russian Yantar vessel spotted in the English Channel. Britain will deploy an AI system and change the rules of engagement to protect underwater infrastructure.

British Defense Secretary John Healey said that the Russian spy ship Yantar, which was recently spotted in the English Channel, had been spotted in British waters before. It happened in November last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Reuters, London claims that the Russian ship Yantar, which entered British waters on Monday, was used to reconnoiter and map critical infrastructure on the seabed.

The Royal Navy tracked the ship for two days until it entered Dutch waters.

Now the British side, which has been observing a Russian spy ship in the English Channel in recent days, will step up its response to covert operations by Russian ships and aircraft to protect its undersea cables.

We will not shy away from taking decisive action to defend Britain. We are stepping up our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near UK or NATO territory

- said John Healey, the UK Secretary of Defense.

The statement comes amid concerns about possible sabotage of power cables, telecommunications lines and gas pipelines following a series of disruptions in the Baltic Sea that have become more frequent since Russia's large-scale military aggression against Ukraine in 2022.

Britain has decided to send maritime patrols and surveillance aircraft to help NATO's efforts to protect cables in the Baltic Sea, John Healey said.

Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea cannot be an accident - EU Commissioner14.01.25, 08:51 • 20080 views

He added that the British side will also deploy an advanced AI (artificial intelligence) system to protect underwater infrastructure.

According to John Healey, the Russian ship Yantar was already “caught” in British waters in November 2024, when it was wandering over the cables.

The head of the British Ministry of Defense told the Parliament that, given the Yantar's activities, he had changed the rules of engagement to allow Royal Navy ships to get closer and better track the vessel.

In addition, he allowed a Royal Navy submarine to sail near the Yantar in a demonstration of deterrence.

Russian vessel transporting troops from Syria breaks down off the coast of Portugal23.12.24, 09:10 • 14618 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
royal-navyRoyal Navy
natoNATO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

