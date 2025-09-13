China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 4734 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
07:00 AM • 14603 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 23726 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 37977 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 28825 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 43295 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 49559 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35950 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35356 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24419 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 deadSeptember 13, 04:01 AM • 8578 views
Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's KamchatkaSeptember 13, 04:54 AM • 4416 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord AshcroftSeptember 13, 05:39 AM • 11138 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complex08:37 AM • 7150 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhoto09:28 AM • 5618 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 14604 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 22027 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 24625 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 43297 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 23411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Vadym Filashkin
Binyamin Netanyahu
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 49560 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 41400 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 89060 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 49961 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 55340 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

China warned the UK and US after their warships passed through the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military tracked HMS Richmond and USS Higgins, calling their actions a provocation that undermines peace and stability.

China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait

China has warned the UK and the US after their warships passed through the Taiwan Strait, where diplomatic tensions prevail, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

On Friday, Chinese naval and air forces were ordered to track and warn two ships, HMS Richmond and USS Higgins, as they passed through the 110-mile (180-kilometer) passage between the island and mainland China.

According to the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), these ships were engaged in creating disturbances and provocations.

"The actions of the United States and Great Britain send wrong signals and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

US pressures G7 on secondary sanctions against China and India and confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg13.09.25, 02:49 • 3714 views

Addendum

The UK Ministry of Defence stated that the passage was routine, adding that the Royal Navy, wherever it operates, "operates in full compliance with international law and exercises the right to freedom of navigation in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

The US Indo-Pacific Command also described the mission as a routine transit, describing the strait as "beyond the territorial waters of any coastal state."

"The rights and freedoms of navigation in the Taiwan Strait should not be restricted," the statement said.

Trump: Xi Jinping promised not to touch Taiwan while I'm in the White House16.08.25, 07:49 • 5562 views

What else is known?

The British vessel, deployed in the East China Sea in 2021, is a Type 34 or Duke-class frigate, and the American ship is an Arleigh Burke-class (Flight II) Aegis guided-missile destroyer.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Navy stated that its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is still undergoing sea trials, also passed through the strait.

Last week, Canadian and Australian warships made a passage through this strategic waterway.

The US and its allies, including Canada, the UK, and France, send ships through the strait, which they consider to be in international waters, approximately once a month.

In June, another British warship, HMS Spey, passed through the strait to create problems, according to Beijing.

China views Taiwan as its territory, which Taipei rejects, and claims that the strait is part of its territorial waters.

Over the past five years, Beijing has increased military pressure on the island, including conducting military exercises nearby.

Taiwan's top official for China and head of the Mainland Affairs Council said on Friday that China is preparing to invade Taiwan.

Speaking in Washington, Chiu Chui-cheng warned that the fall of Taiwan would trigger a regional "domino effect" that would threaten US security.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Royal Navy
United States Navy
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Australia
Taiwan
Canada
France
United Kingdom
China
United States