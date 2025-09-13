$41.310.10
US pressures G7 on secondary sanctions against China and India and confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The US will urge its G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for purchasing Russian oil. It is also proposed to confiscate Russia's frozen foreign exchange reserves to finance Ukraine's defense.

US pressures G7 on secondary sanctions against China and India and confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The US will call on its G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the US also proposes that G7 countries begin direct confiscation of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which were frozen due to sanctions, and use these assets to finance Ukraine's defense.

The vast majority of Moscow's approximately $300 billion in frozen assets are located in Europe

- the article says.

The publication indicates that the profits generated from these assets are currently used to provide loans to Ukraine.

"The US proposal involves imposing secondary tariffs of 50% to 100% on China and India, as well as restrictive trade measures on both imports and exports to curb the flow of Russian energy and prevent the transfer of dual-use technologies to Russia," the media notes.

Recall

Earlier, the EU Council extended sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity until March 15, 2026. Restrictions include a travel ban and asset freezes for over 2,500 targets.

