The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained what the 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
02:30 PM • 4038 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 8296 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19331 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19557 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 18637 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30110 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18921 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17013 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39939 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40576 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.2m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 9360 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 6762 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18576 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 4802 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 10194 views
Publications
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 4052 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 2260 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 8342 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19352 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18665 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 8342 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 32902 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 79921 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42321 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48200 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained what the 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Ukraine is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which will cover Russian ports in the Baltic Sea and block ways to circumvent sanctions. It is also planned to strike at Russia's banking infrastructure and shadow fleet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained what the 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at

Work is currently underway on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It will be aimed, in particular, against Russian ports in the Baltic Sea, and will also block the aggressor state's ways of circumventing sanctions, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding the 19th package, work is progressing rapidly. I remind you that the 18th package was adopted quite recently. A meeting was held in Copenhagen under the chairmanship of Denmark, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, where the content of the 19th package was discussed.

- Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister added that, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, even more measures should be taken to block and limit Russia's ways of circumventing sanctions. It is also worth striking at its banking infrastructure.

This list should include those who help Putin continue such actions. They should be aimed at blocking, closing, and limiting all ways of circumventing sanctions. They should be directed against Russia's banking infrastructure. They should concern, but in more detail, more comprehensively, the shadow fleet.

- Sybiha said.

According to Andriy Sybiha, Russian ports, especially those in the Baltic Sea, should also be subject to sanctions.

In our opinion, an important component should be the sanctioning of ports, Russian ports, from which this oil is taken and then transported. This is primarily the Baltic Sea, because 80% of Russian oil goes through the Baltic Sea. There is significant potential to strengthen control over this flow of the shadow fleet.

- the Foreign Minister concluded. 

Addition

The European Union will present a new package of sanctions on Monday, September 15, which will be agreed upon directly with US President Donald Trump.

The new package of sanctions, which for the first time since Donald Trump's return to the White House will be agreed upon directly with him

- said Barrot.

During a visit to Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions are aimed at the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals that supply technology and materials for weapons production. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Baltic Sea
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv