The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained what the 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at

Work is currently underway on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It will be aimed, in particular, against Russian ports in the Baltic Sea, and will also block the aggressor state's ways of circumventing sanctions, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding the 19th package, work is progressing rapidly. I remind you that the 18th package was adopted quite recently. A meeting was held in Copenhagen under the chairmanship of Denmark, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, where the content of the 19th package was discussed. - Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister added that, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, even more measures should be taken to block and limit Russia's ways of circumventing sanctions. It is also worth striking at its banking infrastructure.

This list should include those who help Putin continue such actions. They should be aimed at blocking, closing, and limiting all ways of circumventing sanctions. They should be directed against Russia's banking infrastructure. They should concern, but in more detail, more comprehensively, the shadow fleet. - Sybiha said.

According to Andriy Sybiha, Russian ports, especially those in the Baltic Sea, should also be subject to sanctions.

In our opinion, an important component should be the sanctioning of ports, Russian ports, from which this oil is taken and then transported. This is primarily the Baltic Sea, because 80% of Russian oil goes through the Baltic Sea. There is significant potential to strengthen control over this flow of the shadow fleet. - the Foreign Minister concluded.

Addition

The European Union will present a new package of sanctions on Monday, September 15, which will be agreed upon directly with US President Donald Trump.

The new package of sanctions, which for the first time since Donald Trump's return to the White House will be agreed upon directly with him - said Barrot.

During a visit to Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions are aimed at the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals that supply technology and materials for weapons production.