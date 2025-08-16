$41.450.06
Trump: Xi Jinping promised not to touch Taiwan while I'm in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Xi Jinping assured him there were no plans for forceful pressure on Taiwan. This happened during a personal conversation between the leaders.

Trump: Xi Jinping promised not to touch Taiwan while I'm in the White House

US President Donald Trump stated that during a personal conversation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping assured him there were no plans for forceful pressure on Taiwan as long as Trump remained in power. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The US President spoke about this in an interview with Fox News on his way to a meeting with Vladimir Putin, where a ceasefire after Russia's three-year war against Ukraine was to be discussed. According to him, world leaders would never dare to take aggressive steps while he is in the White House.

"I don't believe it will happen while I'm here. He will never do it while I'm president. President Xi told me that,"

- Fox News quotes Trump.

Washington traditionally adheres to a policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan. The US remains the main arms supplier to the island but does not provide direct security guarantees, instead committing to ensure Taipei's self-defense capabilities.

The topic of Taiwan's security has appeared in Trump's rhetoric before. In a conversation with Bloomberg, he even suggested that Taipei "pay the US for defense."

Xi Jinping and Lula spoke out against US "protectionism" and called for unity among Global South countries8/12/25, 4:27 PM • 2943 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Taipei
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
United States
Ukraine