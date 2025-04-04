$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15485 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28155 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64559 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122433 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
News by theme

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan: people are trapped

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 4 occurred in the mountainous area near the city of Jiaji at a depth of 9.4 km. Several people were trapped in damaged buildings, and some villages lost power.

News of the World • January 21, 01:03 AM • 30999 views

Taiwan conducts first exercise to simulate response to Chinese attack

For the first time, Taiwan conducted a large-scale exercise to simulate a response to military escalation with China. The simulation involved 19 ministries, local authorities, and non-governmental organizations under the leadership of the Vice President.

News of the World • December 26, 01:54 PM • 16609 views

China increases military activity near Taiwan ahead of US elections

Taiwan spotted 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, near the island. The activity comes a few days before the US presidential election.

News of the World • November 3, 08:41 AM • 19408 views

China is concerned about Taiwan's president's statements

The Chinese government has expressed concern over statements made by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, believing that they increase tensions in the region. Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of China, a claim denied by Lai and his government.

News of the World • October 9, 01:13 AM • 16474 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred in Taiwan

The second strong earthquake in a day occurred near the city of Hualien in Taiwan. The tremors were felt in the capital, Taipei, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

News of the World • August 16, 03:36 AM • 21519 views

China seizes Taiwanese fishing vessel

China seizes a Taiwanese fishing vessel near an island controlled by Taiwan.

Politics • July 4, 03:46 AM • 110460 views

Taiwan changes war games in line with China's escalating military threat

Taiwan's annual war games this year will be more realistic than ever before and simulate real battles over the rapidly growing military threat from China, which considers Taiwan its territory.

Politics • June 23, 02:51 AM • 89412 views

China launches newest military drone near Japan

Japan has scrambled its fighter jets after detecting a new Chinese Wing Loong-10 reconnaissance and strike drone near Okinawa Prefecture.

News of the World • May 28, 10:57 AM • 17767 views

US, Taiwan navies quietly held drills - Reuters

Last month, the U. S. and Taiwanese navies conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean, which were not disclosed, practicing basic operations such as communications, refueling and resupply, Reuters reported.

News of the World • May 14, 06:17 AM • 17200 views

Taiwan's Defense Ministry detects 30 Chinese aircraft around the island

Thirty Chinese army aircraft were spotted around Taiwan. 20 of them came dangerously close to the northern part of the island, where the capital is located.

News of the World • April 3, 07:32 AM • 26178 views

Reuters: tsunami warning after 7.5 magnitude earthquake southwest of Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 5 occurred in southwestern Japan, triggering warnings of a tsunami up to 3 meters high on the island of Okinawa.

News of the World • April 3, 12:33 AM • 32432 views

Tensions between China and Taiwan are growing: 5 Chinese ships enter "forbidden" waters off Kinmen Island

Five Chinese coast guard ships entered the restricted waters around Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, increasing tensions between China and Taiwan.

News of the World • February 27, 10:56 AM • 25250 views

US delegation arrives in Taiwan

A U. S. congressional delegation led by House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher arrived in Taiwan to discuss bilateral relations, trade, investment, and regional security.

News of the World • February 22, 03:32 AM • 25592 views

China says Trump may leave Taiwan if he wins US election

China believes that if Trump wins the US election, Taiwan will turn into a bargaining chip and the US will abandon its promises to protect the island from a potential military attack by China.

News of the World • January 31, 09:10 AM • 19514 views