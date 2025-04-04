An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 4 occurred in the mountainous area near the city of Jiaji at a depth of 9.4 km. Several people were trapped in damaged buildings, and some villages lost power.
For the first time, Taiwan conducted a large-scale exercise to simulate a response to military escalation with China. The simulation involved 19 ministries, local authorities, and non-governmental organizations under the leadership of the Vice President.
Taiwan spotted 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, near the island. The activity comes a few days before the US presidential election.
The Chinese government has expressed concern over statements made by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, believing that they increase tensions in the region. Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of China, a claim denied by Lai and his government.
The second strong earthquake in a day occurred near the city of Hualien in Taiwan. The tremors were felt in the capital, Taipei, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
China seizes a Taiwanese fishing vessel near an island controlled by Taiwan.
Taiwan's annual war games this year will be more realistic than ever before and simulate real battles over the rapidly growing military threat from China, which considers Taiwan its territory.
Japan has scrambled its fighter jets after detecting a new Chinese Wing Loong-10 reconnaissance and strike drone near Okinawa Prefecture.
Last month, the U. S. and Taiwanese navies conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean, which were not disclosed, practicing basic operations such as communications, refueling and resupply, Reuters reported.
Thirty Chinese army aircraft were spotted around Taiwan. 20 of them came dangerously close to the northern part of the island, where the capital is located.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 5 occurred in southwestern Japan, triggering warnings of a tsunami up to 3 meters high on the island of Okinawa.
Five Chinese coast guard ships entered the restricted waters around Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, increasing tensions between China and Taiwan.
A U. S. congressional delegation led by House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher arrived in Taiwan to discuss bilateral relations, trade, investment, and regional security.
China believes that if Trump wins the US election, Taiwan will turn into a bargaining chip and the US will abandon its promises to protect the island from a potential military attack by China.