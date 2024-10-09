China is concerned about Taiwan's president's statements

The Chinese government has expressed concern over the statements of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, emphasizing that his actions only increase tensions in the region. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This happened on the eve of Lai's keynote speech in Taipei, which could provoke a military response from Beijing.

Lai, who took office in May after winning the election in January, is known for his critical stance toward China. Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of its territory, which Lai and his government strongly deny.