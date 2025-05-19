ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 17266 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 56340 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 63758 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 67938 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 57082 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167807 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97962 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95920 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404405 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

May 18, 03:16 PM • 5046 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

May 18, 03:26 PM • 11738 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

May 18, 03:34 PM • 11314 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected

May 18, 03:43 PM • 4018 views

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 5412 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 191378 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404405 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 331184 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 435531 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421539 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 82014 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167807 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 74025 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 76101 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 84884 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

The Kremlin is trying to create the impression of a strong Russian military advantage before Putin's conversation with Trump. ISW analysts believe this is being done to divert attention from the problems of the Russian Federation.

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

The Kremlin continues to try to exaggerate its own military power ahead of US President Donald Trump's phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is stated in a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that on Sunday, Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin published excerpts from an alleged "new" interview with Putin, in which he claims that Russia has enough manpower and equipment to bring the war in Ukraine to a "logical" conclusion with "necessary" results for itself.

Russian state media reported on May 18 that the excerpts ... are unreleased footage from the documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years" published by the Kremlin on May 4

- noted in ISW.

The planned conversation between Trump and Putin will be successful: Special Representative Vitkoff voiced his own predictions
18.05.25, 17:20

They suggest that the Kremlin's decision to postpone the publication of these videos until May 18 indicates that the Kremlin is trying to present Russia's strong military advantage to the West and the domestic Russian audience before Putin's telephone conversation with Trump.

"Putin is trying to divert attention from Russia's military and economic challenges. ... Russian troops are suffering significant losses on the battlefield at rates that are likely unacceptable in the medium and long term, which will put Putin in a difficult decision in 2026 or 2027," analysts predict.

Recall

On Monday, June 19, US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump said that after the conversation he plans to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "various" NATO allies.

On the eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Zelenskyy met with Vance and Rubio due to concerns about Trump's conversation with Putin - WP
19.05.25, 00:14

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
