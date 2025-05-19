$41.470.00
Zelenskyy met with Vance and Rubio due to concerns about Trump's conversation with Putin - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

The meeting took place against the background of concerns about Trump's planned conversation with Putin, where the conditions for ending the war in Ukraine will be discussed. Zelenskyy seeks to avoid imposing unacceptable conditions.

Zelenskyy met with Vance and Rubio due to concerns about Trump's conversation with Putin - WP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio over concerns about a phone call scheduled for Monday between White House chief Donald Trump and Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin. This was written by The Washington Post, citing an unnamed American diplomat, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that Zelenskyy's meeting with Vance and Rubio took place against the backdrop of "growing concern among Ukrainians" regarding Trump's conversation with Putin.

Trump has made it clear that he will discuss with Putin the terms of ending the war in Ukraine, but the positions of Kyiv and Moscow on what would be a fair agreement are far from each other

- the article says.

The media indicates that Zelenskyy and his top aides want to make sure that Trump and Putin "do not present Ukraine with a fait accompli that it cannot accept."

Recall

During a meeting with United States Vice President Jay Dee Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during negotiations in Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Earlier, it became known that on Monday, June 19, US President Donald Trump will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin. Trump said that after the conversation he plans to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "various" NATO allies.

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry18.05.25, 17:47 • 3600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

