Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

The inaugural mass of the new Pope Leo XIV took place in the Vatican. Along with representatives of various countries and thousands of believers from all over the world, Ukrainian delegates also took part in the service. In his first speech, the Pope emphasized the importance of a just peace and expressed support for Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

We are grateful for today's special words at the solemn mass about the need for a just peace and for attention to Ukraine, our people. Every nation deserves to live in peace and security - the President wrote in his Telegram.

The Ukrainian delegation expressed gratitude for such a position of the head of the Catholic Church. The address also included words of support for the new Pope.

Congratulations on the beginning of such a special mission. And may the prayers for a just peace and a dignified life for all people be heard - added Zelensky.

Let us remind

During his inaugural speech, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The pontiff also mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip.