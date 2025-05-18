$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted
12:29 PM • 1772 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 8702 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 18240 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122183 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 81847 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 88286 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350483 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282141 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127546 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119519 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
4.6m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 32239 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 19032 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

May 18, 03:58 AM • 18393 views

"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

May 18, 04:23 AM • 18815 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 26647 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 140332 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350486 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282145 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 390055 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 377661 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Mark Carney

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 63474 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122189 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 58304 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 61984 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 72334 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

The inauguration of Pope Leo XIV took place in the Vatican, with Ukrainian delegates present. In his first speech, the pontiff emphasized the importance of peace in Ukraine and expressed his support for it.

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

The inaugural mass of the new Pope Leo XIV took place in the Vatican. Along with representatives of various countries and thousands of believers from all over the world, Ukrainian delegates also took part in the service. In his first speech, the Pope emphasized the importance of a just peace and expressed support for Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

We are grateful for today's special words at the solemn mass about the need for a just peace and for attention to Ukraine, our people. Every nation deserves to live in peace and security 

- the President wrote in his Telegram.

The Ukrainian delegation expressed gratitude for such a position of the head of the Catholic Church. The address also included words of support for the new Pope.

Congratulations on the beginning of such a special mission. And may the prayers for a just peace and a dignified life for all people be heard 

- added Zelensky.

Let us remind

During his inaugural speech, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The pontiff also mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,802.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,501.37