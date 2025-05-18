russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

The aggressor state Russia intends to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "Yars" complex on the night of May 19, 2025, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the GUR, the launch of a missile equipped with training ammunition from a mobile ground complex was ordered to be carried out by the calculation of the 433rd regiment of the 42nd division of the 31st army of the strategic missile forces of the aggressor state. The launch site is the area near the village of Svobodny, Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

The range of the specified three-stage solid-propellant missile is more than 10 thousand kilometers.

