$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted
12:29 PM • 1764 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 8676 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 18232 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122167 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 81839 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 88279 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350464 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282130 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127546 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119519 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
4.6m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 32239 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 19032 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

May 18, 03:58 AM • 18393 views

"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

May 18, 04:23 AM • 18815 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 26647 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 140329 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350483 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282141 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 390051 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 377657 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Mark Carney

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 63471 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122182 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 58301 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 61982 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 72331 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8706 views

russia intends to conduct a training and combat launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "Yars" complex on May 19. The launch will be carried out from the area near the settlement of Svobodny.

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

The aggressor state Russia intends to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "Yars" complex on the night of May 19, 2025, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

With the aim of demonstrative pressure and intimidation of Ukraine, as well as EU and NATO member states, the aggressor state Russia intends to carry out a "training and combat" launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "Yars" complex on the night of May 19, 2025 

- the report says.

Details

According to the GUR, the launch of a missile equipped with training ammunition from a mobile ground complex was ordered to be carried out by the calculation of the 433rd regiment of the 42nd division of the 31st army of the strategic missile forces of the aggressor state. The launch site is the area near the village of Svobodny, Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

The range of the specified three-stage solid-propellant missile is more than 10 thousand kilometers.

russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman01.05.25, 09:50 • 9921 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,802.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,501.37