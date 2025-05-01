russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61209 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53421 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84411 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169094 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202110 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 299997 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130843 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251551 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174820 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121102 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5.6m/s
42%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61209 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105820 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149134 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 181956 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 299997 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46032 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53152 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44893 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95462 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143875 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4158 views

russia is using occupied Crimea as a launch pad for missiles to reduce their flight time. Crimea will be used by the occupiers until it is liberated.

russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman

Russian invaders are using Crimea as a launching pad to reduce missile flight time and thus reduce the possibility of a response from Ukrainian air defense forces. This was announced on the national telethon by the spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk, writes UNN.

Russia uses the temporarily occupied Crimea as a launching pad for Iskander-M missiles. They use it periodically and thus try to reduce the distance, flight time, in order to reduce the possibility of reaction due to the short distance.

- Pletenchuk explained.

The Navy spokesman also noted that Crimea will be used by the occupiers as a launching pad until it is liberated. The resort season has never interested the Russians.

Until these territories are liberated, they will be used in this way. The resort season has never interested the Russians. The season is the season, but the so-called Russian Federation does not stop using Crimea for military purposes.

- the spokesman noted.

The spokesman noted that there are currently no enemy ships in the Black Sea. The situation remains stable.

"There are currently no ships in the sea itself, and in this sense the situation remains stable," Pletenchuk said.

Addition

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Ukraine tonight. Air defense forces shot down 74 drones, 68 did not reach their targets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$60.74
Bitcoin
$94,912.10
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.03
Золото
$3,243.89
Ethereum
$1,806.57