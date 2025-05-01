russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman

Russian invaders are using Crimea as a launching pad to reduce missile flight time and thus reduce the possibility of a response from Ukrainian air defense forces. This was announced on the national telethon by the spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk, writes UNN.

The Navy spokesman also noted that Crimea will be used by the occupiers as a launching pad until it is liberated. The resort season has never interested the Russians.

The spokesman noted that there are currently no enemy ships in the Black Sea. The situation remains stable.

Addition

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Ukraine tonight. Air defense forces shot down 74 drones, 68 did not reach their targets.