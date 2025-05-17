Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
Kyiv • UNN
The selection includes films of various genres: comedies, dramas, adventures. Among them: "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.", "Nymph", "A Man Called Otto" and others.
Cozy films are films that create a warm atmosphere, perfect for watching in the evening with a blanket and a cup of tea or cocoa. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched in your free time.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 2024
Detective Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills when he learns that his daughter Jane's life is in danger. Together with his old partners Billy and John, they set out to destroy the criminal depths of the glamorous town.
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime;
- Country: USA;
- Director: Adil El Arbi, Mark Malloy, Billal Falla;
- Actors: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Kevin Bacon, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot.
Nyad 2023
Energetic 62-year-old Diana Nyad loves challenges. At 28, she tried to swim approximately 166 kilometers from Cuba to Florida, but she failed. She wants to repeat this swim with more stringent conditions. And her coach Bonnie, Diana's best friend, will help her with this
- Genre: Dramas, Historical, Sports, Biography;
- Country: USA;
- Director: Jimmy Chin;
- Actors: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans, Erica Cho.
A Man Called Otto 2022
Old man Otto no longer sees the point in life after the loss of his wife. Later, his torment is interrupted by a young family who moved into the house across the street. Otto meets and gets acquainted with Marisol, she tries to change his worldview, make unexpected acquaintances, which changes Otto's life.
- Genre: Comedy, Dramas;
- Country: USA, Sweden;
- Director: Mark Forster;
- Actors: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton, Mike Birbiglia.
No Hard Feelings 2023
Maddie thinks she's found a way out of her financial hole when she finds an interesting ad: a wealthy family is looking for a bride for 19-year-old Percy so that he can finally get out of his closed state before going to college. But Percy's shyness turns out to be more difficult than she expected.
- Genre: Melodramas, Comedy, Dramas;
- Country: USA;
- Director: Gene Stupnitsky;
- Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur.
The Portable Door 2023
Paul and Sophie work at a mysterious London company that has not very good intentions. For the sake of their dirty deeds, the head of the company, Humphrey Wells, and the middle manager, Dennis Tanner, have plans to use corporate decisions regarding magic and destroy the world.
- Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy;
- Country: Australia;
- Director: Jeffrey Walker;
- Actors: Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson, Damon Herriman, Sophie Wilde, Sam Neill.