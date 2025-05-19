$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 22050 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 61612 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 63537 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 70663 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 73753 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 58560 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 170778 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98448 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 96106 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 409146 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 12096 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

12:07 AM • 10215 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 14570 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 9142 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 4650 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 195941 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 409143 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 335518 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 439552 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 425405 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 84070 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 170778 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 75709 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 77633 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 86394 views
Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9118 views

Pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan received 53.60% of the vote, surpassing pro-Russian George Simion by more than 7%. Simion initially called for protests, but later conceded defeat.

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

The mayor of Bucharest, pro-European and pro-Ukrainian politician Nicușor Dan, won the presidential election in Romania. The Central Election Commission of the country reports this after processing all 100% of the ballots, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Dan received more than 7% more votes than his opponent, pro-Russian candidate George Simion.

"According to the processing of 100% of the protocols, Nicușor Dan received 53.60% of the votes. George Simion scored 46.40%," the CEC of Romania specified.

Let us remind you

The new president of Romania will be  pro-European candidate, the mayor of the capital of the country Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He received more than 54% of the votes. Dana's opponent George Simion, on the other hand, announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to come out on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

However, later Simion acknowledged Dan's victory. He thanked his supporters, calling on them to continue the struggle.

Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements18.05.25, 11:31 • 4144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Bucharest
Romania
