Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

The mayor of Bucharest, pro-European and pro-Ukrainian politician Nicușor Dan, won the presidential election in Romania. The Central Election Commission of the country reports this after processing all 100% of the ballots, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Dan received more than 7% more votes than his opponent, pro-Russian candidate George Simion.

"According to the processing of 100% of the protocols, Nicușor Dan received 53.60% of the votes. George Simion scored 46.40%," the CEC of Romania specified.

Let us remind you

The new president of Romania will be pro-European candidate, the mayor of the capital of the country Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. He received more than 54% of the votes. Dana's opponent George Simion, on the other hand, announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to come out on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

However, later Simion acknowledged Dan's victory. He thanked his supporters, calling on them to continue the struggle.

