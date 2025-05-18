Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements

Romanian presidential candidate, leader of the "Alliance for the Union of Romanians" George Simion and favorite of the canceled 2024 elections, Călin Georgescu, were not allowed to make statements at the polling station in Mogoșoaia.

UNN reports with reference to digi24.

Details

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Romania. In Mogoșoaia (a suburb of Bucharest), George Simion, a representative of the "Alliance for the Union of Romanians," came to vote on Sunday morning with Călin Georgescu - they were accompanied by their wives, as well as a group of guards. Politicians wanted to make statements to the press inside the polling station.

But the rules posted at the entrance to the polling station state that journalists cannot conduct interviews inside, and any violation of these rules will result in the immediate removal of the persons concerned from the polling station premises.

According to official data, the electoral process took place in accordance with current legislation, without any incidents.

At about 8.15 am, after four people had exercised their right to vote, in the presence of media representatives, the chairman of the polling station bureau repeatedly addressed the police officers outside the station with a request to ensure the further conduct of the electoral process in proper conditions - the statement reads about the situation at polling station No. 256 in Mogoșoaia

This refers to an incident involving Călin Georgescu and Gheorghe Simion during their voting.

According to the quoted source, police officers were "asked to remove the persons concerned outside the polling station" to the place designated for press statements and to allow other citizens to enter to express their electoral choice.

Recall

Simion's victory in the May 18 elections could lead to the formation of a new anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU. According to Politico, George Simion, leader of the AUR party, is opposed to military aid to Ukraine and criticizes EU policy, similar to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports.

Mass clashes occurred in Romania over the ban on Georgescu participating in the elections