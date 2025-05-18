Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements

$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 8232 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103495 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 68963 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 77060 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330487 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267191 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124977 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118936 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99743 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121862 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Broadcast
Popular news

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 9870 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 10802 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 11528 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 21080 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 5012 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 129065 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330487 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267191 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 380202 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 368087 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 59292 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103495 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54743 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58804 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69484 views
Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

In Romania, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, Simion, and Călin Georgescu were expelled from a polling station in Mogoșoaia. They tried to make statements to the press inside the station.

Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements

Romanian presidential candidate, leader of the "Alliance for the Union of Romanians" George Simion and favorite of the canceled 2024 elections, Călin Georgescu, were not allowed to make statements at the polling station in Mogoșoaia.

UNN reports with reference to digi24.

Details

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Romania. In Mogoșoaia (a suburb of Bucharest), George Simion, a representative of the "Alliance for the Union of Romanians," came to vote on Sunday morning with Călin Georgescu - they were accompanied by their wives, as well as a group of guards. Politicians wanted to make statements to the press inside the polling station.

But the rules posted at the entrance to the polling station state that journalists cannot conduct interviews inside, and any violation of these rules will result in the immediate removal of the persons concerned from the polling station premises.

According to official data, the electoral process took place in accordance with current legislation, without any incidents.

At about 8.15 am, after four people had exercised their right to vote, in the presence of media representatives, the chairman of the polling station bureau repeatedly addressed the police officers outside the station with a request to ensure the further conduct of the electoral process in proper conditions

- the statement reads about the situation at polling station No. 256 in Mogoșoaia

This refers to an incident involving Călin Georgescu and Gheorghe Simion during their voting.

According to the quoted source, police officers were "asked to remove the persons concerned outside the polling station" to the place designated for press statements and to allow other citizens to enter to express their electoral choice.

Recall

Simion's victory in the May 18 elections could lead to the formation of a new anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU. According to Politico, George Simion, leader of the AUR party, is opposed to military aid to Ukraine and criticizes EU policy, similar to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports. 

Mass clashes occurred in Romania over the ban on Georgescu participating in the elections10.03.25, 05:18 • 125907 views

Călin Georgescu
Alliance for the Union of Romanians
Robert Fico
European Union
Bucharest
Romania
Viktor Orban
