Mass clashes occurred in Romania over the ban on Georgescu participating in the elections
In Bucharest, about 1500 supporters of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu protested against the refusal of his registration for the presidential elections. Tear gas was used during clashes with the police.
The refusal of the Central Electoral Bureau of Romania (CEB) to register the candidacy of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu for the repeat presidential elections has sparked mass protests. This was reported by UNN citing the Romanian service of Radio Free Europe.
It is noted that about 1,500 supporters of the politician gathered at the CEB building in the capital city of Bucharest. Clashes occurred between them and law enforcement officers.
The protest escalated into violence, with some demonstrators throwing firecrackers and cobblestones, while police used tear gas to disperse them.
Protesters also overturned a television crew's vehicle. The Bucharest police have opened a criminal investigation.
On Sunday, March 9, the Central Electoral Bureau of Romania decided that right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu cannot run in the repeat presidential elections in the country in May. According to analysts, this decision will strengthen anti-government sentiments in the country.
