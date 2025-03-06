They wanted to change the name of the country: 6 suspects in treason detained in Romania
Kyiv • UNN
6 people have been detained in Romania on suspicion of treason and collaboration with Russia. The group planned to seize power, change the constitutional order and the name of the country, and its members traveled to Moscow to seek support.
In Romania, six people have been detained on suspicion of creating an organized criminal group, state treason, and collaboration with Russia. The group was structured in a military manner. This was reported by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that in 2023, the suspects created an organized criminal group with the aim of undermining the sovereignty and independence of Romania through political subversion and weakening the country's defense capabilities. Since 2024, all members of the group have been engaged in ongoing activities to achieve this goal. They also contacted agents of a foreign state, who were present both in Romania and in Russia.
The group operated under the guise of an organization and was structured in a military manner – with a headquarters and executive personnel represented by a person who is a retired major general.
Members of the group recruited supporters through online platforms and published video materials (appeals to Romanian state authorities, national and international organizations).
They also attempted to negotiate with foreign political and military representatives regarding Romania's withdrawal from the military alliance; the removal of the constitutional order; the liquidation of parties; the creation of a new government from members of the organization; the dismissal of all civil servants; the adoption of a new constitution; and changes to the country's name, flag, and anthem.
Additionally, in January, two defendants traveled to Moscow, where they met with individuals willing to support their plans for seizing power.
On March 5, 2025, eight searches were conducted, during which evidence was found and seized.
Recall
On March 5, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the authorities had decided to declare the military attaché, the aviation attaché, and the naval attaché of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, as well as their deputy, persona non grata.
Earlier, Kelin Gheorgheșcu was detained, who received 23% in the first round of the presidential elections. He is suspected of creating a fascist organization and actions against the constitutional order.