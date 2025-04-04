$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5118 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50336 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189301 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109811 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254544 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160639 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110561 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 189301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367971 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296104 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7968 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32909 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58158 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44339 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114736 views
Massive strike to begin in Belgium against cuts in social benefits

Belgium's three largest trade unions announced a 24-hour strike on January 13 over cuts to social benefits of €3 billion. Transport is expected to stop and mass protests involving 50-100 thousand people are expected.

News of the World • January 13, 05:43 AM • 25393 views

New protests take place in Romania due to the cancellation of presidential elections

Mass protests were held in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the 2024 presidential election. The action was organized by the AUR party, and several people were injured during the 10-hour rally.

News of the World • January 13, 12:38 AM • 25801 views

Romanian elections: right-wing forces gain a third of the vote, but Social Democrats lead

In the parliamentary elections in Romania, The Social Democratic Party received 22% of the vote, the far-right AUR - 18%. The three right-wing parties together won about 30% of the vote, making it difficult to form a coalition.

News of the World • December 2, 03:18 PM • 16158 views

Romania elects president: first million votes registered

The first round of the presidential election in Romania has begun with 13 candidates. The favorite is the current Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is competing with far-right leader George Simion.

News of the World • November 24, 08:10 AM • 19935 views

European Parliament: USC wants Orban to make a "written statement" backing Ukraine to join

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party must submit a written statement of support for Ukraine if it wants to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament.

Politics • June 21, 06:38 AM • 34341 views

Hungarian and Romanian populists draw attention to themselves with statements on annexation of Ukrainian regions - Center for Strategic Communications

The Hungarian and Romanian politicians who have made statements about the annexation of parts of Ukraine are not representatives of the official authorities of their countries. Both governments support the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Politics • January 29, 12:31 PM • 26467 views