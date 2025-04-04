Belgium's three largest trade unions announced a 24-hour strike on January 13 over cuts to social benefits of €3 billion. Transport is expected to stop and mass protests involving 50-100 thousand people are expected.
Mass protests were held in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the 2024 presidential election. The
action was organized by the AUR party, and several people were injured during the 10-hour rally.
In the parliamentary elections in Romania, The Social Democratic Party received 22% of the vote, the far-right AUR - 18%. The
three right-wing parties together won about 30% of the vote, making it difficult to form a coalition.
The first round of the presidential election in Romania has begun with 13 candidates. The favorite is the current Prime Minister
Marcel Ciolacu, who is competing with far-right leader George Simion.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party must submit a written statement of support for Ukraine if it wants to join
the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament.
The Hungarian and Romanian politicians who have made statements about the annexation of parts of Ukraine are not representatives
of the official authorities of their countries. Both governments support the territorial integrity of Ukraine.