Romanian presidential elections: two main candidates have equal support before the second round

In Romania, presidential candidates George Simion (from the far right) and Nicușor Dan (from the liberals) have roughly equal support ahead of the second round of presidential elections - it is to be held on May 18. This was reported by Hotnews, reports UNN.

Details

According to sociological surveys, the leader of the far-right "Alliance for the Union of Romanians" George Simion and the liberal mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan have equal positions before the second round. 48.2% of respondents are ready to vote for both. Another 2.6% have not decided who to vote for.

At the same time, the survey does not include the Romanian diaspora abroad. There, Simion received significantly higher rates than inside Romania.

Let us remind you

According to the results of the vote count in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advanced to the second round.

George Simion stated that Ukraine must compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.