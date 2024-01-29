Hungarian and Romanian populists draw attention to themselves with statements on annexation of Ukrainian regions - Center for Strategic Communications

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62201 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116192 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121450 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163531 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164698 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166798 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236961 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83176 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60827 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96620 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57739 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38761 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234048 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100025 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117006 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117673 views
Hungarian and Romanian populists draw attention to themselves with statements on annexation of Ukrainian regions - Center for Strategic Communications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26458 views

The Hungarian and Romanian politicians who have made statements about the annexation of parts of Ukraine are not representatives of the official authorities of their countries. Both governments support the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The statements of radical Hungarian and Romanian politicians have nothing to do with the official positions of these countries. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

In the context of statements by far-right politicians from Romania and Hungary about the annexation of Ukraine's western regions, the Center for Strategic Communications reminds that the official positions of the governments of these countries have declared support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The statements of Trotskai and Tirziu do not reflect the official position of Hungary and Romania. They are radical populist politicians who are trying to attract attention in this way

- says the Center for Strategic Communications.

The Center reminds that membership in NATO, which includes both countries, implies an unconditional renunciation of territorial claims to other countries and support for the principle of internationally recognized borders. At the same time, NATO membership is called the only effective guarantee of security for Romania and other European countries in the face of russia's attempts to destroy the international order based on respect for the rule of law.

"Romania has been and will be with Ukraine until it defeats Russia" - Prime Minister Ciolacu05.12.23, 13:09 • 22888 views

The departure of European countries from the principle of respect for territorial integrity could lead to chaos across the continent. In particular, there is a potential for conflict between Hungary and Romania.

Marginal EU politicians are hoping for Ukraine's collapse in vain. Especially since relying on such a scenario poses catastrophic threats to their countries in the first place

- adds the Center for Strategic Communications.

Recall

On January 28, Hungarian politician Laszlo Torotskai announced territorial claims to Transcarpathia if Ukraine collapses. A representative of the Romanian AUR party, Claudiu Tirziu, said he was ready to sacrifice Romania's membership in NATO for the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Hungary is open to using the EU budget for the aid package for Ukraine - Orban's adviser29.01.24, 13:00 • 38474 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
alliance-for-the-union-of-romaniansAlliance for the Union of Romanians
strategic-organizing-centerStrategic Organizing Center
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising