Hungary is open to using the EU budget for the aid package for Ukraine - Orban's adviser

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62392 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116230 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121465 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176661 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166803 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236975 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83297 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60947 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96739 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57888 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222388 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247848 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234062 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116230 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100047 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100500 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117027 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117691 views
Hungary is open to using the EU budget for the aid package for Ukraine - Orban's adviser

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38475 views

Hungary signals readiness to compromise on EU aid package for Ukraine

Hungary on Monday signaled its readiness for a compromise that would allow financing the EU's proposed aid package for Ukraine from the bloc's budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director said on Monday that Hungary is ready to use the EU budget for the proposed €50 billion aid package to Ukraine, which the publication calls "a major change in Budapest's position from just a few weeks ago.

Balázs Orbán, the prime minister's chief political aide, confirmed on X that Budapest sent a proposal to Brussels on Saturday, showing that it is open to using the EU budget for the bailout package and issuing EU general debt to finance it, if other "caveats" were added.

AddendumAddendum

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the EU could sabotage Hungary's economy if Budapest blocks aid at this week's summit.

"The document prepared by Brussels bureaucrats only confirms what the Hungarian government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is being used by Brussels for political blackmail," said Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs János Boca at the 10th EU Summit.

If Hungary does not agree to the initial aid package, EU leaders have proposed a workaround that includes a deal between the 26 members and Ukraine that would also deprive Budapest of access to EU funds, such as migration.

The EU has suspended a large portion of its funds for Hungary over concerns that Budapest has damaged the country's democratic system of checks and balances. The EU unblocked some of these funds late last year, saying that Budapest had reformed its judicial system, but about 20 billion euros still remain frozen.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Uzhhorod today to prepare for a possible meeting between Orban and Zelenskyy, the newspaper notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

