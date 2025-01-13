New protests take place in Romania due to the cancellation of presidential elections

In the Romanian capital, Bucharest, several thousand people protested against the decision of the Constitutional Court to cancel the results of the presidential elections in 2024. The action was organized by the party "Alliance for the Unification of Romanians" (AUR). This is reported by the Romanian edition of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the protest action, initiated by the AUR party, began on Sunday, January 12, at 14:00 on University Square and continued with a march on the city's main square.

The demonstrators demanded that the Constitutional Court's ruling annulling the results of the presidential election be overturned and that President Klaus Johannis' term of office be extended.

Romanians are taking to the streets again after 35 years to defend their voice and democracy. - AUR party said in a post.

According to Radio Svoboda , there were no incidents.

The rescue service was called to Peremohy Square after a protester was injured and received medical assistance - the editorial board reports.

Also detained was Horaciu Potra, a former Foreign Legion fighter and member of the local council of the Mediastrian local council, who participated in the protest with his son.

The columns of demonstrators were accompanied by police and gendarmerie forces. No serious incidents were registered during the rally, which lasted more than 10 hours. Several people were injured.

Recall

Romania will hold repeat presidential elections on May 4 and 18, 2025, after the results of the previous vote were annulled. Ultranationalist Kelin Georgescu, who won thanks to a TikTok campaign, may once again become a favorite.