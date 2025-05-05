It is necessary to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the administration of the current US President Donald Trump wants. This was stated in a comment to DW Ukraine by the winner of the first round of presidential elections in Romania, the leader of the ultra-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Romania sees a solution "in de-escalating this conflict".

Helping both sides with weapons is not beneficial to Germany, France, Romania, Poland. We have suffered greatly from this war, and we need peace, as the Trump administration wants," Simion said. - said Simion.

He stressed that it is necessary to "stop any civilian casualties".

"We must stop this war. We must stop any civilian casualties, and that is why we must achieve a ceasefire. And we must pray and hope that Donald Trump's peace talks will work," Simion said.

Recall

The well-known nationalist and Eurosceptic George Simion won the first round of presidential elections in Romania. He promises to stop aid to Ukraine and appoint pro-Russian Prime Minister Călin Georgescu.

