Massive strike to begin in Belgium against cuts in social benefits

The three largest Belgian trade unions announce a national strike against cuts in pensions and social benefits by 3 billion euros on January 13. The protest will last 24 hours. This was reported by the public broadcaster RTBF, according to UNN.

Details

Teachers, public transport, railroad and airport workers, including security personnel and porters, as well as prison guards, postmen, firefighters and utility workers, have already announced their participation in the strike.

According to the TV channel, public transportation will be virtually non-existent, only one out of every three intercity trains and buses will run, and about 70% of flights have been canceled.

The police of the kingdom have recommended that people refrain from traveling in Brussels by car, as heavy traffic jams are expected in the city. In addition, the city center will be blocked for the protest, which, according to trade unions, will be attended by 50 to 100 thousand people.

The railroad operator advises its travelers to carefully prepare for the trip using the planner available on the website - writes RTBF.

The reason for the protests is plans to cut social spending in the country's budget by 3 billion euros a year. The plans were prepared by a candidate for the post of prime minister, the head of the right-wing radical party New Flemish Alliance, Bart De Wever. In particular, he supports an increase in military spending.

Recall

Massive protests were held in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the results of the 2024 presidential election. The action was organized by the AUR party, and several people were injured during the 10-hour rally.