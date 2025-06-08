The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The US has transferred 20,000 missiles to combat "Shaheds" that Ukraine was counting on to the Middle East. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

We have big problems with "Shaheds". We are fighting this, and of course we will find all the tools to destroy them. But we found something and decided, it seems it was under the previous administration - it was Secretary of Defense Austin. We agreed with him on one project. We were counting on this project. For 20,000 missiles to combat "Shaheds". It was not expensive, but it is a special technology. Therefore, we were counting on these 20,000 missiles. Today, my Minister of Defense told me that the US has transferred them to the Middle East - Zelenskyy said.

Details

When asked if Russia would be able to win if there was no more American military aid, Zelenskyy replied: "They will have a better chance most likely. But do you know what we will have? We will have more losses - much more losses. Without the US assistance that they can provide us. They can provide us, for example, with missiles for "Patriots" or not, if they stop helping us."

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine does not have enough "Patriot" systems.

So, if the US does not provide us with missiles, what will happen? More losses, more people will die - added the President.

Addition

The Wall Street Journal reported the other day that the administration of US President Donald Trump is redirecting key technology to combat drones intended for Ukraine to the American armed forces.

On May 20, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages yet.

Also, according to Rubio, the United States is now working with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot SAM systems.