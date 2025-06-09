Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Rivne against the background of enemy missile launches after the takeoff of the Russian MiG-32K. Monitoring channels reported 2 "Kinzhal" missiles.
In Rivne, local public pages reported explosions against the background of enemy missile launches after the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal", writes UNN.
Details
"Missiles to Rivne region!" - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Loud in Rivne," one of the local public pages noted after that.
And then added: "Repeated explosion".
Monitoring channels reported about 2 "Kinzhal".