An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported enemy missiles heading west. 9 June 2025

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the take-off of enemy MiG-31Ks, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off!" - stated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal". We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the alarm ends," - stated in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Missiles from the east to Sumy region! Western course", - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.