How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive
05:45 AM • 3448 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 26977 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 89831 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 131977 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 81587 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 100694 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 88115 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58673 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192605 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115427 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported enemy missiles heading west. 9 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K. Residents are urged to immediately proceed to shelters.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported enemy missiles heading west.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the take-off of enemy MiG-31Ks, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off!" - stated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal". We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the alarm ends," - stated in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Missiles from the east to Sumy region! Western course", - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
