Rivne region experienced the most brutal attack: dozens of "Shaheds" and rockets

On the night of Monday, June 9, Russia launched a combined attack on the Rivne region. As a result of the strikes, there is at least one victim. The city authorities reported that the night shelling was one of the most severe for the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleksandr Koval, the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretyak.

The largest attack on Rivne region Today our region experienced one of the most difficult nights: dozens of "Shaheds" and missiles attacked our region - wrote Oleksandr Tretyak in his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, one person was injured in the enemy attack.

A very difficult night for Rivne region. Our region was subjected to a powerful air strike by the enemy. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured - said Oleksandr Koval.

"Representatives of the Defense Forces and other services are working at the scene," the official added.

Recall

President of Ukraine called on citizens to pay attention to air raid signals in the coming days. The United States believes that Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine.