The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 22332 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 81133 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 126370 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 76345 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 96403 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 86321 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 57617 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 188124 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115195 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 176445 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rivne region experienced the most brutal attack: dozens of "Shaheds" and rockets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

On the night of June 9, Russia carried out a combined attack on the Rivne region, there is at least one victim. City authorities reported that the night shelling was one of the most brutal.

Rivne region experienced the most brutal attack: dozens of "Shaheds" and rockets

On the night of Monday, June 9, Russia launched a combined attack on the Rivne region. As a result of the strikes, there is at least one victim. The city authorities reported that the night shelling was one of the most severe for the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleksandr Koval, the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretyak.

The largest attack on Rivne region Today our region experienced one of the most difficult nights: dozens of "Shaheds" and missiles attacked our region

- wrote Oleksandr Tretyak in his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, one person was injured in the enemy attack.

A very difficult night for Rivne region. Our region was subjected to a powerful air strike by the enemy. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured

- said Oleksandr Koval.

"Representatives of the Defense Forces and other services are working at the scene," the official added.

Recall

President of Ukraine called on citizens to pay attention to air raid signals in the coming days. The United States believes that Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Rivne Oblast
United States
Ukraine
Rivne
