Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

11:52 AM

Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 • 2646 views

Today, the exchange of prisoners began, which will last for several days. First of all, the wounded, seriously wounded, and those under 25 years old are being returned.

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation began, which will last for several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday in social networks, reports UNN.

Our people are home. Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity. Today an exchange has begun, which will last for several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those we are returning now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age. The process is quite complicated, many sensitive details, negotiations are ongoing almost daily

- wrote Zelensky.

The President noted that Ukraine expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented.

"We are doing our best to return everyone. We are working for this at all levels. We must return everyone who is in captivity home. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelensky said.

Supplement

In Istanbul, during the negotiations, Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

Also in Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

On June 7, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia allegedly began implementing the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of unexpectedly postponing this to an indefinite date.

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War responded to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine is facing informational pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process, and the Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

