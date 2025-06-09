Kremlin on negotiations with Ukraine: no clear understanding yet regarding a new round

There is no exact understanding of the new round of negotiations with Ukraine yet, but contacts must be continued. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"The conversation will definitely be about continuing the conversation," Peskov said, answering the question of whether Russia will respond to Ukraine's memorandum in writing, or whether there will be a new round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Now, depending on how the situation develops, the conversation, in theory, should be about the continuation and the next round of negotiations. So far, there is no clear understanding of this," he said.

Peskov also commented on the topic of the exchange. Peskov claims that Russian specialists are allegedly at the site near the border, at the site of the alleged transfer.

"This has already been said. We are ready to fulfill (the agreements reached in Istanbul - ed.)," Peskov claims.

Context

On June 7, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Volodymyr Medinsky, said that Russia allegedly began implementing the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of the fact that the Ukrainian side allegedly unexpectedly postponed it indefinitely.

Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin according to plan.

The head of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process, and the Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached.

Addition

At Istanbul during the negotiations, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers.

Also Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.