Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30. During the negotiations, the parties agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war.
The Ukrainian side has proposed to the Russian side to hold another meeting before the end of June - in the period from June 20 to June 30. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Istanbul during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, reports UNN.
We have proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting before the end of this month. From June 20 to June 30. This is extremely important for making progress in the negotiation process
Addition
Umerov reported that today, June 2, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.
Umerov also stated that the Russian Federation only today during the negotiations handed over its "memorandum" to the Ukrainian delegation.