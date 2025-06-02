Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

The Ukrainian side has proposed to the Russian side to hold another meeting before the end of June - in the period from June 20 to June 30. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Istanbul during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

We have proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting before the end of this month. From June 20 to June 30. This is extremely important for making progress in the negotiation process - Umerov said.

Addition

Umerov reported that today, June 2, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

Umerov also stated that the Russian Federation only today during the negotiations handed over its "memorandum" to the Ukrainian delegation.