Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

In the United States, the 78th annual Tony Awards ceremony will take place at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York. This celebration will recognize all award categories and honor the artistry of the 2024-2025 season, writes UNN with reference to the Tony Awards.

2025 Tony Awards

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, is scheduled for June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the 2016 Tony Award winner for her role as Celie in The Color Purple, who has just completed a busy year of press tours dedicated to the film Wicked and an Oscar nomination.

The Tony Award is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry, and the annual telecast – a night when all eyes in the United States are on Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

The Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday morning. The most nominations were received by three musicals — "Buena Vista Social Club", "Death Passes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending" — ten each. Side by side with them were "Dead Outlaw", "John Proctor Is the Villain", "Sunset Boulevard" and "The Hills of California". Each of them scored seven points.

Nominations for acting were received by:

George Clooney for "Good Night, and Good Luck";

Sarah Snook for "The Portrait of Dorian Gray"; Cole Escola for "Oh, Mary!";

Bob Odenkirk for "Glengarry Glen Ross".

Full list of dominants

Best New Musical

"Buena Vista Social Club";

"Dead Outlaw";

"Death Passes Her";

"Maybe Happy Ending";

"Operation Mincemeat".

Best New Play

"English";

"The Hills of California";

"John Proctor Is the Villain";

"Oh, Mary!";

"Purpose".

Best Musical Revival

"Floyd Collins";

"Gypsy";

"The Pirates! Penzance Musical";

"Sunset Boulevard".

Best Play Revival

"Eureka Day";

"Our Town";

"Romeo + Juliet";

"Yellow Face";

Best Leading Actress in a Play;

Laura Donnelly, "The Hills of California";

Mia Farrow, "Roommate";

Latanja Richardson Jackson, "Purpose";

Sadie Sink, "John Proctor Is the Villain";

Sarah Snook, "The Portrait of Dorian Gray";

Best Actor in a Play

George Clooney, "Good Night, and Good Luck";

Cole Escola, "Oh, Mary!";

John Michael Hill, "Purpose";

Daniel Dae Kim, "Yellow Face";

Harry Lennix, "Purpose";

Louie McCartney, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow";

Best Actress in a Musical

Jasmine Amy Rogers, "Bup!";

Megan Hilty, "Death Becomes Her";

Audra McDonald, "Gypsy";

Nicole Scherzinger, "Sunset Boulevard";

Jennifer Simard, "Death Becomes Her";

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, "Maybe Happy Ending";

Andrew Durand, "Dead Outlaw";

Tom Francis, "Sunset Boulevard";

Jonathan Groff, "Just for Us";

Jeremy Jordan, "Floyd Collins";

James Monroe Iglehart, "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical".

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, "Buena Vista Social Club";

Michael Arden, "Maybe Happy Ending";

David Cromer, "Dead Outlaw";

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her";

Jamie Lloyd, "Sunset Boulevard".

Predictions for the winners

"Maybe Happy Ending" has the strongest position — a Korean musical about robots in love. It has been a critical favorite since its premiere in the fall, and since then this unexpectedly touching tale of the near future has gained staying power at the box office and industry support.

Over the past month or so, the show has also won major music trophies from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle.

It was also a strong season for new plays, and there are not one, but two Pulitzer Prize winners for Drama in this category ("English" and "Purpose"). Jez Butterworth's play "The Hills of California" has been widely praised, but both it and Sanaz Toosi's "English" suffer from the fact that their limited runs ended months ago.

Meanwhile, "John Proctor Is the Villain" has found fans thanks to its youthful energy and vibrant, satisfying culmination. However, there is a risk that voters here are more impressed with the production than with the play itself.

So, Cole Escola's anarchic comedy "Oh, Mary!", which may ride the wave of popularity in the city center (and stable box office success), may win in the Best Play category. But a more likely winner here is "Purpose" - a meticulously crafted family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins about a prominent black family at a time of heightened tensions for black people.

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

2024 Tony Awards

Last year, Ariana DeBose traditionally hosted the ceremony for the third time in a row. The event itself took place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Winners and nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards

Best Musical: "The Outsiders";

Best Male Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along";

Best Female Role in a Musical: Malea Joy Moon, "Hell's Kitchen";

Best Male Lead Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along";

Best Female Lead Role in a Musical: Kesia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen";

Best Revival of a Musical: "Merrily We Roll Along";

Best Musical Book: "Suffs" by Shaina Taub;

Best Play: "Stereophonic";

Best Play Revival: "Appropriate";

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People";

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate";

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Will Brill, "Stereophonic";

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Cara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch";

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: "Suffs" – Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub;

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn "Stereophonic";

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club;

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding";

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, "The Great Gatsby";

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, "Appropriate";

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, "The Outsiders";

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, "Stereophonic";

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, "The Outsiders";

Best Play Direction: Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic";

Best Musical Direction: Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders";

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinois;

Best Orchestration: Jonathan Tunick, "Merrily We Roll Along".

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"