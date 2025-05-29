"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

"Playing God" with an original soundtrack by Nube has won the right to compete for the "Oscar" after winning the Animayo festival. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Winning the Animayo festival gives the film the opportunity to be considered by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an "Oscar" nomination in the appropriate category.

"Playing God" is a short animated film that has gained recognition for its unique visual style and original musical accompaniment from composer Nube.

The Animayo Festival, which takes place every year, is one of the few that is accredited by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, allowing its winners to qualify for an "Oscar."

Additionally

Composer Nube is known for his innovative approach to creating music for animated films, combining traditional instruments with electronic elements. His work on "Playing God" has been highly praised by critics and audiences for its depth of emotional impact and innovation.

Reference

Animayo is an international festival of animation, visual effects and video games, which takes place annually in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The festival is officially accredited for qualification for the "Oscar" in the category of short animation.

