"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1810 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5786 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24699 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46582 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 92005 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97940 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108499 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100181 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170967 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73715 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 27369 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 11262 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 64933 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 35564 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9272 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 24699 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 124209 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 202308 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 212805 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 217305 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 3022 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9922 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 78118 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 138823 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 77736 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

The short animated film "Playing God" has qualified for Oscar consideration after winning at the Animayo festival. The music for the film was written by composer Nube.

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

"Playing God" with an original soundtrack by Nube has won the right to compete for the "Oscar" after winning the Animayo festival. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Winning the Animayo festival gives the film the opportunity to be considered by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an "Oscar" nomination in the appropriate category.

"Playing God" is a short animated film that has gained recognition for its unique visual style and original musical accompaniment from composer Nube.

The Animayo Festival, which takes place every year, is one of the few that is accredited by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, allowing its winners to qualify for an "Oscar."

Additionally

Composer Nube is known for his innovative approach to creating music for animated films, combining traditional instruments with electronic elements. His work on "Playing God" has been highly praised by critics and audiences for its depth of emotional impact and innovation.

Reference

Animayo is an international festival of animation, visual effects and video games, which takes place annually in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The festival is officially accredited for qualification for the "Oscar" in the category of short animation.

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners27.05.25, 11:52 • 114022 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Spain
Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$107,842.80
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,310.49
Ethereum
$2,728.92