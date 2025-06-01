The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

American actress Valerie Mahaffey, known for her roles in the TV series "Desperate Housewives" and "Young Sheldon", has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 71. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press (AP).

Details

The actress's relatives reported her death. She passed away in California on May 30.

I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most beloved actresses. We will miss her -said her husband, actor Joseph Kell.

The actress gained popularity thanks to the role of the hypochondriac Eve in the comedy drama "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995), for which she received an Emmy Award in 1992. Other notable works include the series "Big Sky", "Desperate Housewives", "Dead to Me", "Young Sheldon", "Echo 3" and others.

In 2020, Valerie Mahaffey was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her role in the indie film "French Exit" with Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. In addition, in 2010, Valerie produced and starred in the family drama "Eleventh Summer", which also starred her daughter Alice Richards.

The actress was born in Indonesia and spent her childhood in various countries, including Nigeria, Great Britain and the USA. She began her acting career on the New York stage, starring in six Broadway productions, including "Dracula" and "Memory Play". She was also the winner of two Obie Awards for theatrical work.

Let us remind you

Michael B. Tretow, the sound engineer of ABBA, died at the age of 81. He worked with the band from its inception and made a great contribution to the creation of hits such as "Waterloo".

Author of "The Vampire Diaries" Lisa Jane Smith has died after battling an autoimmune disease