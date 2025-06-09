Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

British actor Tom Felton dismisses the controversy surrounding writer Joanne Rowling's anti-trans views. Fans reacted, some very angry, there is also disappointment.

UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

Tom Felton, known to the audience for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was recently asked while walking the red carpet at the Tony Award ceremony:

Do Rowling's views affect you at all? And do they affect your work in the world of Harry Potter at all?

He replied:

No, I can't say that they do. I'm not very attuned to it... The only thing I always remind myself is that I'm lucky enough to travel the world - here I am in New York - and I haven't seen anything that unites the world more than Potter. And she is responsible for it, so I am incredibly grateful - said Felton.

Last week, the 37-year-old former child star announced that he will play Draco Malfoy in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway later this year. At the same time, participation in the project raised many questions due to the views of "Harry Potter" author Joanne Rowling on the trans community, for which she has been widely criticised and received negative reactions.

Are fans disappointed in Felton?

Harry Potter fans reacted to Tom Felton dismissing the controversy surrounding Joanne Rowling's anti-trans views.

And while Rowling's longtime supporters have previously praised Felton, Harry Potter fans don't seem at all convinced.

So he says he's decided to actively ignore the lives of queer people who are threatened by Rowling's views because... *because he gets money and the opportunity to travel? Of course, that's MUCH more important than literally taking away lives and rights! - says a user on the X platform.

Another noted:

People don't care about problems that don't "affect them". That's the problem, isn't it?

"This is what privilege looks like, and we shouldn't ignore how much harm is done by turning a blind eye to what doesn't directly affect us," said a third.

We will remind

Joanne Rowling made a post that was criticised as a case against the actors of "Harry Potter" who supported the transgender community.

UNN reported: HBO has announced the actors for the roles of Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series. Filming of the series, which will be an accurate adaptation of Rowling's books, will begin this summer.

Nick Frost, who will play Hagrid in the new Harry Potter series, said he will not copy Robbie Coltrane's performance.