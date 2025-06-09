Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28496 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34346 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23816 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29708 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 66291 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54536 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109976 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145943 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90130 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106216 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 52981 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 32432 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 42285 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 20193 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 22525 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 28496 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 66291 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 66231 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 220502 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 10284 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 12240 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 34346 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 97144 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 120075 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7410 views

Tom Felton says the controversy over Rowling's views doesn't affect his work. Fans criticized the actor for ignoring the problems of the trans community.

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

British actor Tom Felton dismisses the controversy surrounding writer Joanne Rowling's anti-trans views. Fans reacted, some very angry, there is also disappointment.

UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

Tom Felton, known to the audience for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was recently asked while walking the red carpet at the Tony Award ceremony:

Do Rowling's views affect you at all? And do they affect your work in the world of Harry Potter at all?

He replied:

No, I can't say that they do. I'm not very attuned to it... The only thing I always remind myself is that I'm lucky enough to travel the world - here I am in New York - and I haven't seen anything that unites the world more than Potter. And she is responsible for it, so I am incredibly grateful

- said Felton.

Last week, the 37-year-old former child star announced that he will play Draco Malfoy in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway later this year. At the same time, participation in the project raised many questions due to the views of "Harry Potter" author Joanne Rowling on the trans community, for which she has been widely criticised and received negative reactions.

Are fans disappointed in Felton?

Harry Potter fans reacted to Tom Felton dismissing the controversy surrounding Joanne Rowling's anti-trans views.

And while Rowling's longtime supporters have previously praised Felton, Harry Potter fans don't seem at all convinced.

So he says he's decided to actively ignore the lives of queer people who are threatened by Rowling's views because... *because he gets money and the opportunity to travel? Of course, that's MUCH more important than literally taking away lives and rights!

- says a user on the X platform.

Another noted:

People don't care about problems that don't "affect them". That's the problem, isn't it?

"This is what privilege looks like, and we shouldn't ignore how much harm is done by turning a blind eye to what doesn't directly affect us," said a third.

We will remind

Joanne Rowling made a post that was criticised as a case against the actors of "Harry Potter" who supported the transgender community.

UNN reported: HBO has announced the actors for the roles of Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series. Filming of the series, which will be an accurate adaptation of Rowling's books, will begin this summer.

Nick Frost, who will play Hagrid in the new Harry Potter series, said he will not copy Robbie Coltrane's performance.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
New York City
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9