Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15 9 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

Jupiter moves into Cancer, the focus shifts to family and inner support. The full moon in Sagittarius on June 11 will bring clarity to issues of communication and relationships.

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

The biggest astrological news this week is the transition of Jupiter, the planet of luck and great opportunities, into the sign of Cancer. Therefore, the focus of attention will be shifted from social to personal topics, in particular, family and inner support. What awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers of UNN, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told.

Astrological forecast for the week (June 9-15, 2025)

"This week will bring us events that may determine the entire year ahead. The biggest astrological news is the transition of Jupiter, the planet of luck and great opportunities, into the sign of Cancer. This shifts the focus from social to deeply personal themes: home, family, inner support," Bazylenko said.

Jupiter in Cancer: a new focus of life

From Monday, June 9, Jupiter moves into the sign of Cancer - and will remain there until the summer of 2026. This is a period:

  • strengthening family ties;
    • return to traditions and deep memory of the family;
      • favorable time for creating a family, marriages, birth of children;
        • successful decisions regarding repair, purchase of housing, land or return to the homeland (especially for those in emigration);
          • development through care, empathy and creating home comfort.

            Bazylenko notes that on a global level, this is the strengthening of national identity, the struggle for territories, and the growing interest in history, culture and spiritual roots.

            Jupiter + Mercury in Cancer

            At the same time as Jupiter, Mercury, our mind, logic, and way of thinking, moves into Cancer.

            In combination with Jupiter, it:

            • makes thinking more sensitive, intuitive;
              • promotes deep soulful conversations;
                • helps to revive traditions, cultural ties, and family memory.

                  Full Moon in Sagittarius - June 11

                  June 11 at 10:44 Kyiv time - full moon in Sagittarius.

                  This is a time of clarity in topics:

                  • education, communication, personal connections;
                    • truth in relationships, official statements, international issues;
                      • emotional tension - due to the opposition of the Sun and Moon.

                        "In the days of the full moon, exacerbation of emotions, anxiety, and insomnia are possible. Be careful with the load on the psyche and body," Bazylenko advises.

                        Tension at the end of the week

                        On June 14-15, complex aspects of Mars and Uranus are formed:

                        • possible sudden conflicts, accidents, technical failures;
                          • high risk of emotional explosion, injuries, man-made situations;
                            • escalation of hostilities in the world.

                              "Avoid extreme sports and potentially dangerous situations on weekends," Bazylenko emphasizes.

                              Rhythms of the Moon

                              June 10 until the evening - the Moon in Scorpio: tension, unexpected emotions, opposition to Uranus.

                              From 18:09 on June 10 - to 5:00 on June 12 - the Moon in Sagittarius, the time of the full moon.

                              From 5:00 on June 12 - to June 14 - the Moon in Capricorn: practicality, stability, but possible insomnia.

                              From 14:00 on June 14 to the end of the week - the Moon in Aquarius: emotional renewal, desire for freedom, inner uplift.

                              Conclusion of the week

                              "This week begins a new emotional era. Jupiter in Cancer calls us to seek happiness not in the external, but in the internal: in family, support, comfort, care. It is there that we can find strength, inspiration and support in a difficult world. The full moon gives an opportunity to see the truth in relationships, and at the end of the week we will face a test of emotional maturity," Bazylenko said.

                              According to her, it is worth listening to the heart, doing what strengthens the soul and family. Also, do not forget about personal safety, especially on weekends.

                              Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 172014 views

                              Astro forecast for the signs of the Zodiac for the week from June 9 to 15, 2025

                              Aries

                              This week may bring a feeling of dichotomy: outwardly - activity, and inside - confusion. You may be misunderstood, especially in your close circle. It is worth avoiding heated discussions and giving yourself time to rethink. It will be good to put things in order at home or help loved ones - this will restore inner harmony.

                              Taurus

                              Your week is about resources, both internal and material. There will be a chance to strengthen financial support, resolve important household issues or make the space around you more comfortable. At the same time, the need for emotional security will increase. Listen to your body - it will tell you where to go next.

                              Gemini

                              It will not be easy for you to withstand the tension of this week. The full moon can provoke conflicts, misunderstandings, information overload. Topics of partnership, trust and honesty may surface. Do not rush to conclusions. It is important not to scatter attention, but to focus on the main thing.

                              Cancer

                              A new cycle opens for you - a week that can change everything. You will become emotionally deeper, intuition will increase. The desire to be at home or create a new home will increase - both literally and in the soul. This is a time for family steps, restoring relationships, even the birth of new ideas and projects.

                              Leo

                              Outwardly, you may look bright, even triumphant. But inside - great energetic tension. It is worth being careful about criticism, avoiding excessive impulsivity. You need a balance between strength and softness. The best strategy is to step back a little to see the situation holistically.

                              Virgo

                              You will find yourself between the desire for solitude and the need to be heard. Work can be difficult, but spiritual practices, nature, calm meetings - that's what will fill you with strength. If something seems uncertain - give yourself time. Do not make hasty decisions. Your word now especially affects others.

                              Libra

                              The week will bring new ideas, unexpected conversations, even acquaintances that may become pivotal. The need for harmony in the home is growing, as well as - for honesty in relationships. Now you can be a mirror for others - your gentleness and beauty will become support for loved ones.

                              Scorpio

                              The beginning of the week will be emotionally difficult, but with each day you will feel more internal stability. The full moon will highlight your financial and energy resources - what you give and what you receive. It is worth stopping and rethinking your priorities. Your depth is a source of strength.

                              Sagittarius

                              The full moon in your sign is a moment of truth. You will see who and what is really important. Strong emotions may arise, as well as a desire to go beyond the usual. Do not devalue your experience. You are on the threshold of an important realization. Avoid harsh words - they can hurt more than you think.

                              Capricorn

                              Your energy this week will be variable. On the one hand - the desire for order, on the other - the feeling that everything is collapsing or not going right. Do not demand too much from yourself. Focus on simple steps: take care of your body, monitor your sleep, give yourself permission for a pause. It is not weakness - it is recovery.

                              Aquarius

                              You will get a breath of fresh air at the end of the week - inspiration, new ideas, inner uplift. But before that there will be a phase of purification. People may return to your life from the past. Treat this as a sign - perhaps it's time to complete an old story or thank and move on.

                              Pisces

                              Your intuition is now at its peak. However, due to the emotional background, you may be too vulnerable. If you want to cry - allow it. If you want to write, create, be silent - also allow it. You are going through a period of deep renewal. Do not explain yourself to anyone - trust your inner compass. 

                              Let us remind

                              As professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko said, from June 2 to 8 was a time for communication, learning and agreements. 

                              Anna Murashko

                              Anna Murashko

