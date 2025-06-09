General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian defense industry facility where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured - the capacities of JSC "VNIIR-Progress" LLC "ABS Electro", located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture air attack weapons, on the night of June 9, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the facilities of JSC "VNIIR-Progress" LLC "ABS Electro", located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic, Russia - reported the General Staff.

This, as indicated, is a facility of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, a manufacturer of navigation equipment.

As noted, it is about a defense industry enterprise that provides the production of adaptive "Comet" antennas, which are used, in particular, in Shahed-type strike UAVs, unified planning and correction modules (UPCM) for guided aerial bombs (GAB), and other high-precision weapons.

"The destruction of the facility by at least two UAVs and a subsequent large-scale fire has been confirmed. The results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff reported.

Restrictions on the operation of airports (plan "Carpet"), as indicated, were applied in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

"Strikes on facilities that ensure the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will continue until its complete cessation against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

