$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15
07:12 AM • 2410 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 11515 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 34061 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 43964 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 102980 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 143453 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89216 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105093 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89841 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58937 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.1m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

June 8, 10:41 PM • 27923 views

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 23484 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 36203 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

01:50 AM • 15993 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 24021 views
Publications

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 34061 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 50205 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 204848 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 190556 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 186161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 2410 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 91025 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 114351 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 182843 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 156192 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10843 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a military-industrial complex facility in Chuvashia that produces antennas for "Shaheds." The impact by two UAVs and a large-scale fire have been confirmed, results are being clarified.

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian defense industry facility where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured - the capacities of JSC "VNIIR-Progress" LLC "ABS Electro", located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture air attack weapons, on the night of June 9, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the facilities of JSC "VNIIR-Progress" LLC "ABS Electro", located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic, Russia

- reported the General Staff.

This, as indicated, is a facility of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, a manufacturer of navigation equipment.

As noted, it is about a defense industry enterprise that provides the production of adaptive "Comet" antennas, which are used, in particular, in Shahed-type strike UAVs, unified planning and correction modules (UPCM) for guided aerial bombs (GAB), and other high-precision weapons.

"The destruction of the facility by at least two UAVs and a subsequent large-scale fire has been confirmed. The results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff reported.

Restrictions on the operation of airports (plan "Carpet"), as indicated, were applied in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

"Strikes on facilities that ensure the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will continue until its complete cessation against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack09.06.25, 04:50 • 15714 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9