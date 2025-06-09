Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 20043 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 75378 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 123390 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 73549 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 93846 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 85424 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56986 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 185543 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115068 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 175186 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
81%
747mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

June 8, 06:09 PM • 16346 views

Trolleybus traffic, which was limited due to the Russian shelling, has been restored in Kyiv

June 8, 06:39 PM • 6334 views

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

June 8, 06:57 PM • 9020 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

June 8, 08:04 PM • 11404 views

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

10:41 PM • 4608 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 30988 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 185535 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 172072 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 168822 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 213724 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 82829 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 106712 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 175186 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 149656 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 189285 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1806 views

Explosions rang out in Cheboksary on the night of June 9, likely due to a UAV attack. Temporary flight restrictions were introduced at four Russian airports.

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

On the night of June 9, authorities introduced temporary restrictions at four Russian airports, explosions thundered in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic, and a fire broke out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Rosaviatsiya.

Fire in Cheboksary after a UAV attack

- reported Russian media.

"At least three "Lyutyi"-type drones attacked Cheboksary. One of the Ukrainian UAVs was shot down by air defense systems on approach to the city," Russian media write.

Prior to this, Rosaviatsiya warned about the introduction of restrictions at several Russian airports

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (AC) flights, temporary restrictions on their reception and departure have been introduced at the airports: Kazan (ICAO code: UWKD); Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino; UWGG). Saratov (Gagarin; UWSG); Tambov (Donskoye; UUOT). Air harbors are temporarily not accepting or sending flights

- the message reads.

The city houses enterprises that fulfill orders from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian fighters in the Belgorod region (photo)09.06.25, 00:18 • 1636 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9