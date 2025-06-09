Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

On the night of June 9, authorities introduced temporary restrictions at four Russian airports, explosions thundered in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic, and a fire broke out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Rosaviatsiya.

Fire in Cheboksary after a UAV attack - reported Russian media.

"At least three "Lyutyi"-type drones attacked Cheboksary. One of the Ukrainian UAVs was shot down by air defense systems on approach to the city," Russian media write.

Prior to this, Rosaviatsiya warned about the introduction of restrictions at several Russian airports

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (AC) flights, temporary restrictions on their reception and departure have been introduced at the airports: Kazan (ICAO code: UWKD); Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino; UWGG). Saratov (Gagarin; UWSG); Tambov (Donskoye; UUOT). Air harbors are temporarily not accepting or sending flights - the message reads.

The city houses enterprises that fulfill orders from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

