The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 17033 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 67908 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 120168 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 70663 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 91158 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 84337 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56188 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183241 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114868 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174279 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian fighters in the Belgorod region (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainian drones attacked a supermarket parking lot in the village of Mykilske. Self-defense and Orlan unit fighters were injured, one person was killed, cars and a building were damaged.

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian fighters in the Belgorod region (photo)

Ukrainian drones struck the parking area of the "Pyaterochka" supermarket in the village of Mykilське in the Belgorod region on the afternoon of June 8. Among the injured are two self-defense fighters and one from the "Orlan" units. This was reported by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian media, reports UNN.

Twice, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones struck the parking lot of a commercial facility in the village of Mykilське, Belgorod region. Five people were injured, including two self-defense fighters and one from the "Orlan" units.

- Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, a car caught fire from the detonation. In addition, four vehicles were damaged by shrapnel. The building's roof, facade, and glazing were damaged.

According to Russian media, one person died as a result of the attack.

"At least two arrivals of enemy drones were recorded," the statement said.

Addition

The "Orlan" unit was created in cooperation with the Russian Guard. According to Gladkov, its purpose is to destroy enemy drones.

Reminder

In September 2024, in the Moscow region, the commander of the center of unmanned aviation, Oleksiy Kolomeitsev, a colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, was liquidated. The operation was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
