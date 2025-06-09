Ukrainian drones struck the parking area of the "Pyaterochka" supermarket in the village of Mykilське in the Belgorod region on the afternoon of June 8. Among the injured are two self-defense fighters and one from the "Orlan" units. This was reported by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian media, reports UNN.

Twice, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones struck the parking lot of a commercial facility in the village of Mykilське, Belgorod region. Five people were injured, including two self-defense fighters and one from the "Orlan" units. - Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, a car caught fire from the detonation. In addition, four vehicles were damaged by shrapnel. The building's roof, facade, and glazing were damaged.

According to Russian media, one person died as a result of the attack.

"At least two arrivals of enemy drones were recorded," the statement said.

The "Orlan" unit was created in cooperation with the Russian Guard. According to Gladkov, its purpose is to destroy enemy drones.

