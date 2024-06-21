European Parliament: USC wants Orban to make a "written statement" backing Ukraine to join

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89759 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118035 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188368 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232811 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142943 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368851 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89763 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100424 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118037 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 322 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3810 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11448 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13105 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17149 views
European Parliament: USC wants Orban to make a "written statement" backing Ukraine to join

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34340 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party must submit a written statement of support for Ukraine if it wants to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament.

European Parliament: USC wants Orban to make a "written statement" backing Ukraine to join

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party will be asked to provide a written statement supporting Ukraine if they want to join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), according to the group's vice-chairman Nicola Procaccini, UNN writes with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Procacini explained that this also applies to Romania's far-right AUR party, which joined the EU Conservatives this week.

"We have asked the AUR for a formal written statement on its unilateral support for the Ukrainian cause. Without this, joining the ECR group would not be possible because we have always stood by Kyiv," said ECR co-chairman and MEP Fratelli d'italia Procaccini.

"If, in the future, Orbán also wants to join the conservatives, he would have to do the same," Procaccini explained.

This week, new members joined the ECR, including those from the Denmark Democrats party, the Bulgarian party ‘There is Such a People’, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union party, French ex-Reconquête MEPs, and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

With the emergence of new parties, the ECR (European Conservatives and Reformists) became the third-largest group in the EU parliament, ahead of the Liberal Renew party.

Fidesz and ECR met for several months, but Hungary's ruling party did not welcome the accession of AUR.

Fidesz will never share a group in the European Parliament with such a party (AUR). This is non - negotiable," said Zoltan Kovac, a spokesman for the Hungarian prime minister, referring to the extreme position of the Romanian nationalist party on the Hungarian minority in the country.

The ECR will elect its leadership at its founding meeting on June 26.

Orban's opponent joins the European Parliament, amid the Hungarian prime minister's rejection of Fidesz19.06.24, 15:14 • 17634 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Alliance for the Union of Romanians
European Union
France
Romania
Kyiv
