Orban's opponent joins the European Parliament, amid the Hungarian prime minister's rejection of Fidesz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17634 views

Viktor Orban's Fidesz party may not be admitted to the European Parliament group, while his opponent Péter Magyar and his Respect and Freedom Party (TISZA) will join the European People's Party group after a vote in Brussels.

Orban's opponent joins the European Parliament, amid the Hungarian prime minister's rejection of Fidesz

Orban's Fidesz party may not be accepted into the European Parliament group. At the same time, the "Party of Respect and Freedom" of Peter Magyar (TISZA), Viktor Orban's opponent, will join the European group after a vote in Brussels on Tuesday. Writes UNN with reference to Euronews and Corriere Roma.

Details

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President of the European Parliament, has not yet agreed on the accession of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Hungarian Civic Union (Fidesz) to the European Conservatives and Reformists (ERC). Orban had hoped to join her group, but Maloney does not support this decision, as "there are more disadvantages than advantages," writes political observer Corriere Roma.  

It also became known that Viktor Orban's opponent is joining the EPP in the European Parliament: Péter Magyar's "Party of Respect and Freedom" (TISZA) will join the European group after a vote in Brussels on Tuesday, Euronews writes. Seven MEPs from TISZA, elected in the last European elections, will sit in the largest parliamentary faction.

HelpHelp

Magyar, a former member of Orban's right-wing government, shocked Hungary in early 2023 by denouncing what he called a "mafia state," revealing his personal experience with corruption and Orban's propaganda machine, Euronews reports.

Recall

[UNN reported that in countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, far-right parties lost votes in the European Parliament elections.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
European Parliament
Giorgia Meloni
Brussels
Bulgaria
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Viktor Orban
Poland
