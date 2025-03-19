Tesla Receives First Permit to Launch Robotaxi in California
Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.
Tesla has received the first permit from California required to launch the promised robotaxi service in the state. This means that the company will have control over its fleet of vehicles and will be able to transport employees on pre-planned trips. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
According to the media, on Tuesday, the California Public Utilities Commission stated that it had approved Tesla's application to obtain a charter transportation permit - a license usually issued to companies that provide chauffeur-driven transportation services.
According to this permit, Tesla will own and control the fleet of vehicles and will be able to transport employees on pre-planned trips, but this is not related to the commission's permits to operate ride-hailing or autonomous vehicle services.
The regulator said in an email that Tesla applied for the permit in November 2024, adding that the company has not yet applied for other permits.
