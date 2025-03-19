British special forces ready to go to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission
British special forces have been put on standby for deployment to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. Military experts consider the special forces ideal for leading a "coalition of the willing".
The Cabinet of Ministers of Great Britain has issued an order to military planners to ensure the mobilization of special forces for deployment to Ukraine. This is reported by The Independent, citing a number of military sources, and transmitted by UNN.
British special forces have been put on standby for the next deployment as part of a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. Currently, it is only about confirming the readiness of special forces.
According to the publication "I", last week the command center of military planning of Great Britain was sent directives to start the process of deploying personnel and resources.
The orders provide for the transfer of personnel to a state of readiness to ensure the serviceability of military equipment. You should also expect to receive a message about mobilization to Ukraine.
Great Britain is preparing to take command of the military from a group of countries ready to support a ceasefire agreement with Russia in Ukraine. The decision to put key troops on standby was made in accordance with this plan. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a few days ago that the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine has now entered the "operational phase".
Military experts, about whom the British publication writes, are sure that the British special forces, although not a traditional peacekeeping unit, but its ability to quickly deploy together with experience in intelligence and reconnaissance makes it an ideal tool to lead the "coalition of volunteers".
Dr. Simon Anglim, Research Fellow at the Faculty of War Studies, King's College:
(British special forces) are one of the world-class military assets (that can) be used in peacekeeping forces to gather intelligence, protect VIPs, provide some training and possibly counter Russian hybrid activities
More than 30 countries can join the "coalition of willing" to support Ukraine, Starmer's spokesman said. The planned coalition meeting is already on Thursday.
