Rutte after the "coalition of the willing" summit: NATO is resolute and united
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General announced the unity of the alliance and the readiness of Europeans to increase support for Ukraine. He stressed the need to achieve a just and lasting peace.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after the "coalition of the willing" summit said that he made it clear that NATO is resolute and united, and that Europeans are ready and able to do more, reports UNN.
I joined the event this morning, convened by Keir Starmer, to promote a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. I made it clear that NATO is resolute and united, and that Europeans are ready and able to do more
Dutch Prime Minister says it's necessary to "put pressure on Russia"15.03.2025, 16:28 • 17177 views
Let us remind you
The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve a lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.