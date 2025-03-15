Dutch Prime Minister says it's necessary to "put pressure on Russia"
Kyiv • UNN
Dick Schoof stated the importance of putting pressure on Russia to reach a truce with Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of negotiations after the meeting of leaders on Ukraine.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that it is crucial to continue to put pressure on Russia to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, reports UNN.
"It is important now to continue to put pressure on Russia so that it sits down at the negotiating table," Schoof wrote in a post on X after participating in a virtual meeting with other leaders on Ukraine organized by Great Britain.
Let us remind
The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve lasting peace. He also emphasized the need to increase weapons production in Europe.